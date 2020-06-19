Taking the stage for the fourth annual Kiwanis Blues, Beer & BBQ event and providing a variety of blues, bluegrass and great summer music will be Whiskey Business, T-Roy Anderson Blues Band and local Detroit Lakes cult favorite Hardwood Groove on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at a new venue, the Washington Ball Park in Detroit Lakes.
Tickets for the BBB are available now online Eventbrite, from any Kiwanis member or at the DL Chamber of Commerce.
The event will feature an evening of good music, beer and delicious barbecue and a variety of food vendors including Fork on the Road, The Ice Cream Truck, Slim Piggin’s BBQ, Denise’s Donuts & Kettle Korn.
New to this year’s event is a chance to enjoy the savory flavors of barbecue in their first-ever “BBQ Cook-Off” for just $5 additional on your $25 music ticket, you can ‘taste’ the barbecue contestant entries from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Only 100 “BBQ Tasting” tickets will be sold. For more information or to enter in either PRO (restaurants/caterers) or AMS (good cooks/amateurs) categories in the “BBQ Cook-Off,” please email KiwanisBBB@gmail.com. Prizes will be awarded to the top three.
