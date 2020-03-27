On top of spaghetti

These delicious meatballs and garlic cheesy toast make a great pair of an at home meal.

 Deanna Forkey

Life has definitely changed recently. What we do and how we do it is no longer our usual routine. While I find myself homebound with more free time then I normally do, I have been looking for meals that I can make ahead of time. 

Dinnertime can be hectic and sometimes making a meal is the last thing you want to do. I personally like a dinner that can be quick and easy.  A spaghetti dinner can always be easy.  Whether you open a can of store-bought sauce or momma’s homemade sauce from the freezer, it’s easy. Boil water, heat sauce, and you’re done.

While spaghetti is easy, sometimes I need to have a little protein with my pasta. My answer… meatballs! They can be made ahead of time, freeze and then easily tossed into your sauce to heat them up.

 

Ingredients

• 1 lb lean ground beef (split the beef or replace with ground turkey for a healthier option).

• ½ cup dry breadcrumbs.

• ½ tsp Italian seasoning.

• 1 ½ tsp dry onion flakes.

• ¼ cup ground parmesan cheese. 

• 1 tsp salt.

• ¼ tsp garlic powder.

• ½ tsp Worcestershire sauce. 

• ¼ cup milk.

• 1 egg beaten.

• Coarse ground pepper.

 

Directions

• In large bowl mix dry ingredients.

• Add the rest of ingredients and lightly mix, but mix well with your hands.

• Forms about 20 balls.

• Place them on lightly oiled pan (with at least a ½ lip to prevent any drippage and a mess!).

• Sprinkle top lightly with coarse ground pepper.

• Bake at 400 degrees in the oven for 20-25 minutes.

 

Once the meatballs have cooled, you can toss them in a freezer bag and put them in the freezer for easy use. 

But wait … there’s more!

Now if you like your food to do more then one trick, then you’ll love what else these meatballs can do. I turn them into a meatball sandwich by adding a couple reheated meatballs and sauce to a piece of garlic cheese toast, usually left over from the night before, for a quick lunch.

On a side note, here is how I make my garlic cheesy toast.

 

Ingredients

• Several slices of your favorite bread.

• Butter - 2 to 4 tbs.

• Italian seasoning – ¼ tsp to ½ tsp (or so).

• Garlic (powder or minced) – ¼ tsp to ½ tsp (or so).

• Parmesan cheese.

• Italian cheese blend (you pick your favorite).

 

Directions

• Mix butter, Italian seasoning and garlic.

• Spread onto bread.

• Bake in oven at 350 – 400 degrees.

• Bake until lightly toasted and warm with melted cheese.

Sign up for our email newsletters



Load comments