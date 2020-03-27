Life has definitely changed recently. What we do and how we do it is no longer our usual routine. While I find myself homebound with more free time then I normally do, I have been looking for meals that I can make ahead of time.
Dinnertime can be hectic and sometimes making a meal is the last thing you want to do. I personally like a dinner that can be quick and easy. A spaghetti dinner can always be easy. Whether you open a can of store-bought sauce or momma’s homemade sauce from the freezer, it’s easy. Boil water, heat sauce, and you’re done.
While spaghetti is easy, sometimes I need to have a little protein with my pasta. My answer… meatballs! They can be made ahead of time, freeze and then easily tossed into your sauce to heat them up.
Ingredients
• 1 lb lean ground beef (split the beef or replace with ground turkey for a healthier option).
• ½ cup dry breadcrumbs.
• ½ tsp Italian seasoning.
• 1 ½ tsp dry onion flakes.
• ¼ cup ground parmesan cheese.
• 1 tsp salt.
• ¼ tsp garlic powder.
• ½ tsp Worcestershire sauce.
• ¼ cup milk.
• 1 egg beaten.
• Coarse ground pepper.
Directions
• In large bowl mix dry ingredients.
• Add the rest of ingredients and lightly mix, but mix well with your hands.
• Forms about 20 balls.
• Place them on lightly oiled pan (with at least a ½ lip to prevent any drippage and a mess!).
• Sprinkle top lightly with coarse ground pepper.
• Bake at 400 degrees in the oven for 20-25 minutes.
Once the meatballs have cooled, you can toss them in a freezer bag and put them in the freezer for easy use.
But wait … there’s more!
Now if you like your food to do more then one trick, then you’ll love what else these meatballs can do. I turn them into a meatball sandwich by adding a couple reheated meatballs and sauce to a piece of garlic cheese toast, usually left over from the night before, for a quick lunch.
On a side note, here is how I make my garlic cheesy toast.
Ingredients
• Several slices of your favorite bread.
• Butter - 2 to 4 tbs.
• Italian seasoning – ¼ tsp to ½ tsp (or so).
• Garlic (powder or minced) – ¼ tsp to ½ tsp (or so).
• Parmesan cheese.
• Italian cheese blend (you pick your favorite).
Directions
• Mix butter, Italian seasoning and garlic.
• Spread onto bread.
• Bake in oven at 350 – 400 degrees.
• Bake until lightly toasted and warm with melted cheese.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.