Did you know that if you plant some bulbs and corms too shallow, they will pull themselves to the depth they are happier at? They do this with contractile roots. This type of root loses much of their length as the root cells shorten and broaden. This action pulls the bulb down in the soil. Isn’t that a spooky thought. Flowering bulbs that have this ability are, crocuses, daffodils, hyacinths, glads, freesias, lycoris, alliums like onion, garlic, the flowering alliums and many lilies. Tulips and trout lilies can’t do this trick however, they can push themselves to the surface of the soil by using “droppers,” underground tendrils that grow new bulblets at their tips. This is why you can often find tulip bulbs just under the soil. They have so many small bulbs at the bottom of the pile that they have pushed the larger bulbs up to the surface. That is your indication that it is time to dig up the clump and replant. Because chipmunks and squirrels find tulips delicious, invest in a bag of chicken grit. This is small chunks of granite. The pieces are very sharp. Plant your tulips three times deeper than their size then put a layer of grit on top before you add soil. When those four- legged excavators’ paws hit the grit, they quit digging because the grit makes digging further hurt. FOILED!



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?