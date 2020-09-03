Catnip is a mint and you know what mints do? They attempt to take over the world. There are two good things about catmint. It makes some cats “drunk” and gives their owners the giggles to watch them in that condition. The second good thing is that it is a great mosquito deterrent. Just crush a few leaves and smear on your exposed skin and no skeeter bites. This may lead to all the neighborhood cats following you for a sniff.
Any gardener worth their dirty fingernails knows that plants make the air cleaner. They actually made the air. Every molecule of oxygen in the earth’s atmosphere was put there by a plant, and last time we looked, the living were quite fond of oxygen.
Bunkey has a nephew who is a very picky eater. He hates tomatoes in any form except catsup. Raw tomatoes are good for you but to get the maximum benefit of the lycopene in them, they have to be cooked. Enter the watermelon. Surprised? You thought it had no food value didn’t you. Well, many red watermelon varieties have as much of the cancer fighting lycopene as tomatoes do and sometimes more. Not only that, you don’t have to cook them and they taste great.
If you cook with herbs, you probably had some in the garden this summer. Wouldn’t you like to have a few of those on your windowsill this winter? Well, here’s how. Start by choosing the healthiest of your plants and pot them up. The pot should have about 4 inches of space around the root ball. Use good potting soil. Check them for bugs. Give them a good shot with the hose then follow up with a spray of horticultural soap to get them bug free. Keep the pots outside and out of direct sunlight for about a week. Your house has lower light conditions than they are used to. They will need at least 5 hours of direct sunlight a day. Keep leaves away from the cold glass and turn them regularly to keep them even. They like a cool room, 65 to 70. Don’t overwater. Fertilize about once a month at quarter strength. Basil, chives, oregano, sage and thyme are easy. With chives, let the frost kill the tops. It will resprout in a few weeks. Keep the oregano and sage well pruned. Sage likes it a bit dry.
If you grow sunflowers for the birds, it can be a chore to get the seeds off the heads. Make a seed remover! Start with a tub or wide mouth pail. Cut a square of hardware cloth with a quarter-inch squares a bit larger than your container. Make a frame for it of 1-by-2-inch lumber. When the flowers are ripe, all you need to do is rub the head back and forth against the mesh and the seeds will fall into your container.
Woolly bear caterpillars make cryoprotectant a type of antifreeze so they can live through the winter. We see the second generation in the fall. The summer adult is an Isabella moth, a type of tiger moth. It is a dull yellow to orange with sparse black spots on its wings and a furry body, and a wingspan of about 2 inches. The caterpillars hibernate as a larva for the winter usually under dead plant debris. Another reason to leave dead stalks in the garden for the winter. The other is that some bees winter in hollow dead stalks. We really aren’t just lazy, we are saving the wildlife.
Bev Johnson is a Master Gardener with the University of Minnesota Extension. Her column appears in the Weekend Edition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.