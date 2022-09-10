One of my favorite genres to read is family dramas. These fictional stories often feature multiple generations and sometimes multiple perspectives. These books take you inside the minds of the main characters, revealing their histories, motivations and innermost thoughts, while focusing on their relationships with their families.
I recently read “Carrie Soto is Back” by Taylor Jenkins Reid. In this fast-paced novel, 1980s tennis star Carrie Soto holds the record for winning the most slams (tennis competitions). She retired at the height of her career after a serious knee injury, but now it’s 6 years later – the mid 1990s – and the next big tennis champion is challenging her record. Carrie, age 37, is determined to make a comeback and defend her record. Carrie was raised by her father – and coach – Javier to be relentless in her pursuit of excellence. But what if she can’t win any more? And if she does win, can she keep winning forever? Filled with play-by-play tennis games, this is also the story of Carrie’s loving relationship with her father. For another great family drama by Taylor Jenkins Reid, try “Malibu Rising,” the story of four surfer siblings living in Malibu in the 1980s.
“Last Summer at the Golden Hotel” by Elyssa Friedland was the perfect summer read for me. It features two families who, together, started a hotel in the Catskills decades ago. Fast forward to the present day: the golden era of Jewish hotels has passed and the extensive buildings (roller rink, auditorium, and more) and grounds are crumbling. The families have received an offer of purchase for the Golden Hotel, and three generations converge on the hotel for their annual summer vacation to decide its fate.
At a book club last month, one of my reader friends recommended “L.A. Weather” by María Amparo Escandón. I was immediately drawn into this family saga about the Mexican-American Alvarado family. The Alvardos and their three adult daughters live in Los Angeles. Matriarch Keila announces that she is divorcing her husband of many years, Oscar. He’s become increasingly disengaged and spends his time staring disconsolately at the television, tracking the weather. The girls ask their mother to wait a year and spend it trying to save their marriage. Meanwhile, Keila’s daughters have domestic troubles of their own. I loved the Spanish words and food, as well as the Jewish traditions, that permeate this book. Escandon makes the setting an integral part of the story. You feel what it’s like to live in LA – the traffic, the fires, etc.
To readers of historical fiction, I recommend “The Cazalet Chronicles” by Elizabeth Jane Howard. This is one of my favorite series. The first book in this series,“The Light Years,” introduces you to the Cazalets, a close knit, well-off British family. The series follows three generations of Cazalets: the Duchy and the Brig, their four adult children and their many grandchildren. In the beginning of “The Light Years,” their family is spending the summer at their country home outside of London. It is just before the onset of WWII and the family anticipates that they may need to leave their year-round dwellings in London for the safer countryside. The Cazalets feel like real people and it is a treat to follow them through the years before, during and after WWII.
For a book set in both the present and the past, I enjoyed “This Time Tomorrow” by Emma Straub. On her 40th birthday, Alice discovers a portal back in time. It always takes her to the same time, her 16th birthday, an apparently pivotal moment in her life. Alice’s life is pretty good, but her only family, her father, the beloved author of a bestselling time travel novel, is dying, and Alice isn’t sure she made the right choices in life. Now she might have a chance to change that. This novel reminded me of “11/22/63” by Stephen King, in that Alice spends a lot of time in the past, trying to change the future. This is a fun book that will make you think about the choices we make, all the while you are rooting for Alice and her dad.
Katelyn Boyer is the Adult Services Librarian at the Fergus Falls Public Library.