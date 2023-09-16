Even if you mulched this spring, you probably still have a few weeds in the rows. Water well and then get out there and pull every weed you see. If you sluff this job off now, you will be dealing with a thousand of those weeds next year.
It is getting to the end of vegetable gardening this year. More than likely, your spinach has bolted in the hot weather. Don’t fret. Try beet greens. They are cousins to spinach but have a milder flavor. Are your melon vines close to crossing the county line? Your cucumber is headed for the nearest cow pasture, and you can’t see the tomatoes at all. Grab your clippers and shorten up those vines. Cut them back to a flower or a vegetable. Be careful that you don’t remove so many tomato vines that the fruit gets sunburned. Shortening vines this way will lead to faster ripening and larger produce as the vine is not expending so much energy into expanding. It makes the vines sit up and take notice that the season is coming to an end and their job is to set fruit. Actually, they would like to over ripen, so seeds are produced for next year. Your job is not to let that happen.
If your tomatoes and peppers have stopped producing, it is not something you did. They are semi-tropical plants and when it gets too hot at night, over 80 degrees, they just rest rather than putting out more flowers than they can feed in the heat.
Do you know how to tell if your watermelon is ripe? First, the area touching the soil should be bright yellow or orange depending on the variety. Then, the small curl closest to the melon must be brown. Now it is ripe. Cantaloupe tells you when they are ripe. They will detach easily from the vine if you give them the slightest tug. To tell if a grocery store cantaloupe is ripe, smell the blossom end, not the vine scar. It should have a strong melon smell.
A few harvesting tricks. Dig spuds when the vines die. You can leave them in the garden until you have more time if you don’t get a lot of rain before you dig them. If you plan to wait, it is a good idea to mark where they are as the vines will probably blow away. Don’t wash the potatoes. Lay them on your garage floor or something similar to dry a bit. Gently wipe the soil off after it is dry. Now you can store them in a dark area. A foam container works quite well.
You can leave carrots in the garden until it is close to freezing. Pull onions when the leaves flop over and look dry. Hang them or dry them on racks, not touching till the soil is dry then peel off the loose papery skin. Store in a cool dry place. If there are some partly rotting onions, just cut off the good part, chop it up and freeze it. Add to your winter hotdish or soup.
To check if winter squash and their cousins, pumpkins are ready to pick, attempt to stick a fingernail into the skin. If it doesn’t leave a dent, it is ready to pick and store. Wash the skins with water with a few drops of bleach in it. This removes anything that may lead to rotting. Don’t store them on a concrete floor as it will rot where it touches the concrete. Bunkey discovered this the hard way as he lost about half of the squash he had stored in his concrete floored entry. Hope for cooler weather.
Bev Johnson, Master Gardener.