If you have been storing geraniums or tuberous begonias in the basement over the winter (and good luck with that) now is the time to pot them up. Start watering and put them under lights or in a bright window to get them up and growing. Our warm, dry basements don’t have the best conditions for keeping these plants viable over winter.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?