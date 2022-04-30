On Apr. 26, the winners of the Minnesota Book Awards were announced at the Ordway Center for Performing Arts in downtown St. Paul. 2022 marks the 34th year that these prestigious awards have been given to outstanding authors from Minnesota. This celebrated literary event is hosted by The Friends of the Saint Paul Public Library, a nonprofit organization that “acts as a catalyst for libraries to strengthen and inspire their communities.”
This year’s winners, across nine categories, are:
Children’s Literature: “How to Apologize” by David LaRochelle; illustrated by Mike Wohnoutka. This funny picture book demonstrates how to (and how not to) apologize. Includes practical tips from endearing critters like porcupines, sloths and snails. Sometimes we all could use some advice on saying “sorry.”
General Nonfiction: “The Violence Project: How to Stop a Mass Shooting Epidemic” by Jillian Peterson and James Densley. The authors of this compelling and data-driven offering are both university professors, holding PhDs in criminal justice. “The Violence Project” is a first of its kind database of mass shooters. Research from the database was used to write this book in hopes of figuring out why these horrific events occur and hopefully to find solutions to end the violence.
Genre Fiction: “Life’s Too Short” by Abby Jimenez. The third book in “The Friend Zone” series follows globetrotting, YouTube sensation Vanessa Price who unexpectedly gets custody of her baby niece. Jimenez, owner and founder of the famed “Nadia Cakes” bakeries, sprinkles in romance, comedy and a hot next-door neighbor in this fun, fictional tale.
Memoir & Creative Nonfiction: “Watershed: Attending to Body and Earth in Distress” by Ranae Lenor Hanson. This University of Minnesota Press publication is a merging of stories and recollections from Minnesota’s people and our current climate crises. Hanson examines how the state of our bodies and the state of our planet are connected.
Middle Grade Literature: “Long Lost” by Jacqueline West. It all starts with the discovery of a mysterious novel at the library. Eleven-year-old Fiona begins to notice eerie similarities between what she reads in the library book and the new town she just moved to with her family. A middle grade ghost read for lovers of staying up late and reading under the covers.
Emilie Buchwald Award for Minnesota Nonfiction: “Confluence: A History of Fort Snelling” by Hampton Smith. Fort Snelling was built over 200 years ago where the Mississippi and Minnesota Rivers meet. Smith shares stories of the citadel’s construction to the lives of those who lived there to the military role it played and beyond. Published by Minnesota Historical Society Press, “Confluence” contains artwork, photographs, and maps to help round out this comprehensive look at one of Minnesota’s most famous landmarks.
Novel & Short Story: “The Seed Keeper” by Diane Wilson. This novel’s protagonist is Rosalie Iron Wing. Both a widow and a mother, Rosalie returns to her childhood home after living on her (white) husband’s farm for over twenty years. There she discovers the power of her female ancestors and what it means to persevere. Wilson also won a Minnesota Book Award in 2006 for her memoir, “Spirit Car: Journey to a Dakota Past.”
Poetry: “Sho” by Douglas Kearney. This starred-reviewed collection of poems was also a 2021 National Book Award finalist for poetry. Kearney, a creative writing teacher for the University of Minnesota, has, what the Los Angeles Times calls, “a multicultural voice inflected with the concerns of what it means to be a young black man at this time and at this place.”
Young Adult Literature: “The Night When No One Had Sex” by Kalena Miller. Prom night. A cabin in the middle of nowhere. Parents nowhere to be seen. What could happen? Not what you think. Told from alternating viewpoints (and lots of group chats) from a group of high school seniors, this night is about friendships, life after high school, romances, and a lost cat.
All of the above mentioned titles are available through the Viking Library System or MNlink (statewide interlibrary loan service). For more information on the books, authors, and awards, you can visit: thefriends.org.
Arielle McCune is the Youth Services Librarian at the Fergus Falls Public Library.