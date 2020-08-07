This is the season for wasps, especially if you are feeding either hummingbirds or orioles. They love grape jelly and will attempt to drink from a humming bird feeder. So, is it a wasp, a yellow jacket or a hornet? Actually, they are all of the some family Vespidae if you really needed to know. They all sting. Actually, according to Jeff Hahn, our U of M “bug guy,” we don’t have any true hornets in Minnesota. However, we are blessed by about 11 species of yellow jackets. One, the bald-faced hornet isn’t even yellow, she’s black and white. We also have paper wasps, potter and mason wasps. The last two are solitary. They live alone.
Yellow jackets and hornets have a short middle section called the petiole that connects the abdomen to the thorax. They make papery nests of cells forming combs. Each nest has several combs connected to each other in layers and surrounded by a paper envelope. There can be hundreds to thousands of workers in a nest.
Paper wasps have a longer connection between the abdomen and thorax. They are slimmer too. Their nest is also paper but with cells and just one comb, and is not covered by an envelope. Their nests are smaller and have only 60 to 70 wasps.
Do you ever wonder who the heck sat and counted dead wasps to find out how many in a nest? Some scientist probably made one of his students do it.
Wasps nest in many locations. Many yellow jackets nest in the ground taking advantage of old rodent burrows. It is not a nice discovery if you happen to run a lawn mower over one of these nests. Some of these stingers nest in trees, under the eaves, or other horizontal places around your house or garage. You can find bald-faced hornets and paper wasps in similar areas.
If the wasp nest isn’t in an area where you normally go, leave it alone. If, however you are allergic or it’s in a hole in the yard or right next to the back door, something must be done.
The best time to treat an exposed nest is at night. Most of the wasps have gone to bed and are much less active. Get out your wasp spray and squirt it directly into the entrance hole. If it is a paper wasp nest, spray the whole underside of the nest. You need to keep checking the nest for a few days to be sure you have all of the wasps. Do check the can for ingredients. Now is not the time to be ecologically correct. Some deterrents contain mint oil. While it may smell good it doesn’t kill the critters. Nests hanging in trees or other open sites are usually easy to treat.
To kill the ground dwellers, you can try an ecologically correct treatment first. Pour soapy water into the entrance then run. Dusts are more effective in a ground nest than liquids. Once you are sure there is no more activity, fill the hole up with dirt.
Be sure to tell your neighbors that there is a good reason you are out at night with a flashlight. You don’t want to explain to the cops that you are not a peeping tom, just killing wasps.
Bev Johnson is a Master Gardener with the University of Minnesota Extension. Her column appears in the Weekend Edition.
