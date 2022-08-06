You thought that now that it’s August, you could sit in your hammock sipping lemonade and just enjoy your garden. Nope, not happening. This is the time of year you should be eying the perennials in your flower garden.
Too many gardeners think perennials are just plants and forget. Hah! They grow out of their beds, die out, get too thick to do well and need dividing on a regular basis and spread where you don’t want them. Iris needs to be divided every three to five years. They die in the middle and eventually decline if left to their own devices.
Some perennials end up in just the wrong place, too big, too little, the wrong color, or the wrong shape. And sometimes, you just get tired of a plant. The garden police won’t come after you if you decide to just dig out that plant and compost it. Or maybe a friend would like it. If it is really a stinker, give it to a gardener you don’t particularly like. Now is the time to thin, throw and plant new perennials.
Phlox and purple cone flow are notorious for flinging seedlings all over. If you really want to keep them, dig out the babies and either compost them or replant someplace else, like in your neighbor’s garden. Divide iris leaving only the healthy rhizomes that have a fan of leaves. This is the only time you cut the leaves off iris except in the fall to prevent iris borer. If you have a lily that is in the wrong place or just getting too big for its area, dig them about three weeks after flowering. They need time to recover from blooming. Don’t cut down the stems. They need them to store food for next year.
Now that you have a few empty spots to fill, it’s time to check out the local nurseries. You wanted to try some of the new plants you have been reading about anyhow. These plants will be specific for our zone unlike some of those in big box stores. Never buy from catalogs that don’t specify the zone for the plant you want. It is heartbreaking to have a plant you babied through our dry summer to see, next spring, that it has been killed in winter.
Check the label to determine how tall and wide your new baby will be. Will the color clash with the plants it will be growing beside? If it is a shade or part shade plant, it will not do well in full sun, and a full or part sun plant will not be happy in shade. She may just say, “nuts”, and die on you. If the label says easy to grow, be careful. She may want your whole garden. Ground covers are just that, they will cover the ground even if there are other plants growing there. Some tall plants like delphiniums need staking. If you don’t want to be bothered, don’t get them. Some flowers start out one color then change to another. Are the colors compatible with their neighbors?
Prepare your new spot. Dig it well and incorporate some finished compost in it. If the last plant you had there didn’t do well, you may need to get a bag of garden soil and replace all the bad soil. Don’t forget water. Your new babies and your old ones that have been replanted or thinned will need at least an inch of water a week. Water in the early morning if you can. This gives the leaves all day to dry. Wet leaves can lead to mold and mildew to set in.
Just think, next year your flower garden will be just perfect. (Never happens)
Bev Johnson M.G.