For those who may be an aspiring chef, culinary professional or someone who simply has a competitive spirit and enjoys cooking, the Minnesota Cultivated Sild Rice Council has the perfect event!



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?