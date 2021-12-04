This past summer I was listening to an episode of the “Stuff You Should Know” (SYSK) podcast (“Short Stuff: Beast of Gévaudan”; June 30, 2021) when hosts Chuck Bryant and Josh Clark started talking about something that caught this Francophile’s ear. A strange and sensational news story straight out of 18th century pastoral France where, over a span of three years, hundreds of people were injured and violently killed by an unknown beast in the (former) province of Gévaudan. Eyewitness accounts varied as hysteria spread through the countryside. Some claimed the beast was the size of a horse. Some reported it was like a wolf but not like a wolf they’d ever seen. I was left wanting to know more about what the hosts referred to as the “first truly international news story.”
Regular SYSK podcasts are typically an hour long but “Short Stuff” episodes are often less than 15 minutes. After a cursory aural devouring of the “Beast” episode, I determined there was a lot left to discover. A quick search in the library’s online catalog yielded two results that mentioned this historical phenomenon: “Werewolves: Stories of Deadly Shapeshifters” written by Gary Jeffrey (2011) and “The Real Wolfman,” a History Channel production (2009).
“Werewolves” is presented in comic-book format and is a blend of history, fiction, and myth with just an introductory amount of lycanthropic lore for younger readers. It briefly examines events involving wolves as well as stories of what people believed were werewolves, including “The Beast of Gévaudan” and “The Morbach Monster”; a werewolf legend from Germany with a military twist that dates back to the time of Napoleon and continued to the 1980s.
“The Real Wolfman” is a television documentary DVD. This 90-minute, slightly cheesy, production features a cryptozoologist and a criminal profiler who attempt to investigate the mysterious murders of Gévaudan. Generally not well-reviewed, this documentary blurs the line between cringe-worthiness and entertainment. If you don’t go into it with high expectations, it’s worth the time. The experience is slightly more satisfying if you watch it with popcorn and your 13-year-old son.
After quickly exhausting the resources available through the Viking Library System (not taking into account the two ebooks written about Gévaudan en français via Hoopla), I turned to MNLINK, the state’s free interlibrary loan system. Searching the expansive catalog I was able to discover what has come to be known as the premiere resource on this fascinating piece of French history, “Monsters of the Gévaudan: The Making of a Beast,” by Jay M. Smith. Smith, a history professor, specializes in early modern France. His 2011, nonfiction tome contains almost 400 pages of accounts, theories, connections, collected illustrations, and research that all lead to the making of the famed and illusive “bête féroce” (ferocious beast). Drawing from France’s customs, culture, politics, religion, and social norms of the time, Smith weaves together a study not wholly on the natures of the beast, but rather a glimpse into the world in which the beast inhabited. “The identity of the beast presents a less compelling historical subject than the attitudes, assumptions, motives, and frustrations of the human beings who struggled to understand and defeat the lethal enemy in their midst” writes the author in his introduction.
One of the most interesting aspects of this story was the fact that the majority of the people killed and injured were women and children. It is speculated that the beast was intelligent enough to know that this demographic would typically be unarmed. Others believe that since many women and children tended livestock, the beast, eyeing up animals, went after the humans who guarded what it really coveted; sheep and cattle. Those who lived to tell the tale of the beast were lauded throughout the region. One of the most famed survivors is Marie-Jeanne Valet. In 1765, Valet, age 19 or 20, was walking home with her younger sister when the beast approached. Armed with a makeshift spear, Valet struck the beast on a bridge and it fell into a river. Though the wolf-like creature in question would not be presumed dead for another two years, Valet’s tale of bravery was shared widely. She was nicknamed the “Maid of Gévaudan” and in 1995, French artist Philippe Kaeppelin created a sculpture in her honor that can be found in the southern town of Auvers.
Smith’s “Monsters” is for anybody who enjoys not only French history, but those intrigued by folklore and mystery, tales of the (seemingly) supernatural, and studies on human nature. It is a piece of history that reads more like a macabre fairy tale from the Brothers Grimm than anything else.
Arielle McCune is the youth services librarian for the Fergus Falls Public Library.