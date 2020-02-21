Take a day or weekend trip to Alexandria, to take in a professional antiques appraisal show, and to enjoy shopping at one of Minnesota’s finest historic downtowns! Alexandria features numerous antique stores, boutiques and eateries, as well as a winery and even a whiskey distillery!
While in town, have your treasures appraised by an expert! Dr. Lori’s Antiques Appraisal Comedy Show will be in downtown Alexandria on Saturday, May 2 at 2 p.m. at the Andria Theatre. Dr. Lori Verderame has been featured on History Channel’s “The Curse of Oak Island,” Discovery Channel’s “Auction Kings” and FOX Business Network’s “Strange Inheritance.” She is known for her vast knowledge and wildly funny, no-holds-barred approach.
Bring an antique or treasure to be identified and valued, or just come watch the show! Verderame will talk about each item’s history and value, provide tips on how to sell unwanted stuff for top dollar and negotiate to find bargains, share the secrets of auctions, and explain why you should not host a yard sale!
Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased online at AndriaTheatre.org under the “Buy Tickets” tab. Items are reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis starting from the front row of seats. A maximum of 50 items will be appraised. (Limit of one item per guest!) For more information, call the Andria Theatre at 320-762-8300. For more information about lodging and things to do in the Alexandria lakes area, visit explorealex.com.
