Picture this scene. A father is in the living room with his child. The 1-year-old child toddles over to a bookshelf and chooses the book, “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” by Eric Carle. She finds her blanket and favorite stuffed animal before sitting on the floor with the book. After looking at the cover, she opens the book and begins to read out loud to her father. He listens as she reads each page. No words are missed or mispronounced. Once she finishes the story, the child goes back to the bookshelf and chooses a new book to read. Does this scenario seem a little farfetched? If you said yes, I would agree.
The term, early literacy, is often assumed to mean children who have the ability to read at a young age or teaching young children how to read. Neither of these assumptions is correct. Early literacy actually refers to everything children know about reading and writing before they learn to read and write. Instead of forced learning, early literacy is better described as the natural development of reading and writing skills in children based on the foundation they received as babies and toddlers.
Six early literacy skills help prepare children to learn how to read and write. These include print motivation, print awareness, letter knowledge, vocabulary, phonological awareness and narrative skills. The American Library Association’s Every Child Ready to Read initiative has outlined six easy practices that can be incorporated into daily activities to help parents, caregivers and educators reinforce these skills in children. Reading, writing, singing, talking, playing and counting are all important practices and are methods many find they already use with their child(ren)! The Public Library Association has created monthly calendars filled with early literacy skill-building activities, book lists, nursery rhymes, and more. Visit our website, ffpubliclibrary.org, and access these calendars under the “Services” tab at the top.
The Fergus Falls Public Library encourages early literacy development by incorporating these practices into our library programs. Weekly storytime is a classic and well-established program the library offers where children’s early literacy skills are developed through songs, stories, nursery rhymes and fun movement activities. As the children’s services librarian, it is my job to provide an environment for parents and caregivers to observe these early literacy practices and use them with their child(ren) outside of storytime.
While storytime has been available to watch online since April 2020, we are excited to bring back our in-person storytime programming this fall. Our first storytime session will run from Sept. 21 through Dec. 9 and is for children ages 0-5. Baby and toddler storytime will meet weekly on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9:30-10 a.m. Preschool storytime will meet on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10:30-11 a.m. Evening storytime, which is a blended session, will meet on Thursdays from 6-6:30 p.m. Family storytime, a program geared toward children in kindergarten through third grade, will meet the last Monday of each month from 7-7:30 p.m. The first meeting will be Monday. As always, siblings are welcome to attend any of these storytime programs. Additional information on library programs and events is available on our website and Facebook page.
What literacy activities can you do this coming week with your child(ren)? Go on a scavenger hunt, sing a favorite song, talk about what you are making for dinner, draw numbers on the sidewalk with chalk, count how many red leaves you find together outside, and attend storytime. Need more ideas? Check out one of the six “Early Literacy Backpacks” available at the library. These backpacks contain books and materials covering the six early literacy practices of counting, singing, reading, writing, playing and talking. Emilie Buchwald reminds us that, “Children are made readers on the laps of their parents.”
You are your child’s first teacher and providing your child(ren) with literacy-rich experiences when they are young will only set them up for reading success as they grow older.
Krista Kugler is the children’s services librarian at the Fergus Falls Public Library.
