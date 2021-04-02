When I was a kid, candy wasn’t a regular thing in our house. When special events rolled around where candy was involved, it was a special thing. Easter was one of those times. We each got our very own basket filled with a healthy combination of candy and a few other random things, like sidewalk chalk or bubbles.
I feel like candy has become a regular part of childhood now, so it isn’t quite as special as it used to be. Do kids like it? Absolutely! Is it an extra special treat? No, not really. I could be way off, but at least at our house, it isn’t that big of a deal.
In an effort to make Easter baskets more special and fun, I have essentially ditched candy. The season-specific chocolate bunnies or Cadbury eggs may make an appearance, but coming up with something that isn’t candy is the challenge of my Easter season. Last year we discovered that the kids’ art supplies were in a sad state of affairs, so we packed colored pencils, markers, notebooks, and other art supplies into their Easter baskets along with Nerf guns because, well, the war against boxes and bottles rages on in our house (and yard) almost daily.
This year has proven to be a bit more complicated. Our spring purge is not yet complete and the boys aren’t really lacking in anything, except matching socks because what in the world actually happens to them? Since socks will soon be discarded for sandals anyway, I’m not even going to bother with those! Toys are quickly becoming a thing of the past and we are trying to discourage video games as much as possible since the weather is getting nice and time can be spent doing something other than being glued to a screen.
At the end of the day (or two … or ten …) my husband and I decided that we might as well foster their growing excitement for our road trip to the Badlands and Black Hills after school is out and get them items that they will be able to use on the adventure. We swapped out baskets for lightweight backpacks for hiking and filled them with things they may find beneficial on the trip, like water bottles they can clip to their bags, multitools and car activities.
It appears that adventures may have become “our thing” with our growing brood of boys. About a year ago, during one of their favorite games of “this or that” they were presented the following question: “Which is better, presents or adventures?” All of them, in unison, responded with adventures. Taking their preferences into consideration, their Christmas gift was a travel guide to the Black Hills along with the announcement that we would be heading that direction for vacation. They received a few small gifts, but they were ultimately discarded. The vacation is still talked about almost daily. (If you’re curious, their second favorite gift was pajamas!)
I may just start now and make it a tradition — vacation announcement for Christmas, applicable accessories Easter basket. Memories matter and I’d much rather invest in memories that last than things that don’t!
However you celebrate, have the happiest of Easters, all!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.