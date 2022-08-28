Eggs on the go: egg bites

I’ve said it once, I’ll say it again … I like breakfast on the go. A breakfast I can make ahead of time and reheat in the morning for a quick morning meal.
Egg bites are my good excuse to get creative or just clean out the veggie drawer in the fridge. The list of items you can add to your egg bites is unlimited. I like veggies, bacon, cheese … you name it, you can add it. While the list is unlimited, I do recommend keeping the additions to about 2 to 4 items.
10 eggs
2 diced green onions
1 diced red bell pepper
3 pieces of chopped cooked bacon
3 tablespoons milk or half/half
Shredded cheese of choice
Salt & pepper
Preheat the oven to 350°.
In a medium to large bowl, beat together the eggs.
Next add onions, bell pepper, bacon, milk, salt and pepper to eggs and mix. Set aside.
Take a 12-cup muffin tin and line with paper baking cups.
Spray baking cups with a non-stick cooking spray. (I highly recommend this step, it helps the egg not to stick to the paper cups.)
Add cheese to the bottom of the baking cups, let your heart tell you how much cheese to add, but you will need to leave room for the egg mixture. I add about 1 to 2 tsps. of cheese per cup.
Fill baking cups almost to the top with the egg mixture.
Bake in the oven for 25 to 30 minutes, until done.
