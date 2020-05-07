Emilia Call

Cody and Danielle Call, of Fergus Falls, are happy to announce the birth of their daughter, Emilia Bette Call, on March 17, 2020. She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces.
Grandparents are Scott and Joeline Schroeder from Fergus Falls; Todd and Jill Call from Alexandria. Great-grandparents are Tilda Haugan from Fergus Falls; Allen Schroeder from Fergus Falls; and Marjorie Hultquist from Palos Heights, Illinois.
