For pure enjoyment and professional reasons, I try to read a wide range of books. This allows me to provide more comprehensive readers’ advisory services. Luckily for me, reading widely includes reading children’s books. Many of the best and most memorable books I have read are children’s books.
The traditional children’s picture book can be enjoyed for its story, as well as the illustrations. The picture book is abandoned all too soon in childhood, be it by adults encouraging their children to read chapter books or children anxious to move on to junior novels. I declare you can read both. Children and adults will benefit from the stories and access to the artwork in the books. Consider the artwork in picture books when reading to children, talk about the colors, shapes and techniques the illustrator has included.
Kadir Nelson is one of my favorite illustrators. Nelson’s artwork adorns “Dancing in the Wings” by Debbie Allen, a perfect book for any child interested in ballet. Nelson illustrated and wrote “Heart and Soul: The Story of America and African Americans,” a work of nonfiction with illustrations that create the feeling you are viewing artwork in an art museum. For young children, Nelson’s illustrations in Spike Lee’s book “Please Baby Please,” are delightfully charming, as is the story.
I enjoy any book illustrated by Pamela Zagarenski, although “Red Sings from the Treetops,” which is written by Joyce Sidman, is my absolute favorite. Sidman, a Minnesota author and Zagarenski have partnered on many children’s books, fiction and nonfiction. I highly recommend any title by this duo.
Betsy Bowen has illustrated several children’s books set in Minnesota. Bowen’s work is hand-colored woodcuts that perfectly capture the feeling of Minnesota’s lakes country. “Great Wolf and the Good Woodsman” by Helen Hoover is a delightful book featuring Bowen’s work.
I also enjoy the stories in many picture books. Often, the messages are as valuable to adults as they are to children.
“Odd Velvet,” by Mary Whitcomb, with colorful illustrations by Tara Calahan King, is one such book. It is a story that reminds us how important it is to give people a chance and embrace their uniqueness. I love an eccentric and Velvet truly is a delightful eccentric.
“Pink and Say” written and illustrated by Patricia Polacco brought me to tears the first time I read it. The story is about a friendship that originates on a Civil War battlefield. This is not light reading but it is truly touching.
“Santa Calls,” written and illustrated by William Joyce, belongs in the canon of Christmas classics. Joyce’s work fills the pages with color and adventure. One must look closely to ensure they do not miss the important and surprising details.
Madonna, the musician, wrote a series of children’s picture books based on moral tales. The books feature stunning illustrations by various artists. My personal favorite is “Mr. Peabody’s Apples,” with illustrations by Loren Long. “Mr. Peabody’s Apples” reminds us of the harm that can come from gossip and the damage that can result when we pass along misinformation or create a story based on something we see but don’t verify. This is a topic that most of us need reminding of. Often, children’s literature provides a base for important conversations in subtle ways. Those books and conversations can plant seeds that grow.
The next time you are in the library, I encourage you to venture over to the children’s area and treat yourself to a couple of picture books. I assure you that you will be delighted.
The only thing better than reading children’s books is reading to a child. I hope you have the opportunity to do so.
Gail Hedstrom is the Director at the Fergus Falls Public Library