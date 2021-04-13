The Evansville Art Center is hosting Poetry Night at 111 Main St. in Evansville to celebrate National Poetry Month at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 22. All poets are welcome to come and read their poetry. You can also come and read poetry by your favorite authors. Or you can just come and listen to some wonderful poetry.

David Bengston, Marge Van Gorp, and many other regulars will be there. I have heard that there may be some musical accompaniment, so it should be a fun evening.

We will be requesting appointments through our Facebook Event listing. If no Facebook, call 218-948-2787 and leave a message. The center is restricted to 35 attendees and will be grouping chairs for social distancing. Masks will be required. Unfortunately, there won’t be a dessert table and coffee this time.

This activity is supported by a grant from the Lake Region Arts Council through a State legislative appropriation.

Load comments