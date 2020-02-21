Art pair
Buy Now

The annual photo club exhibit features a pairing with works done by local art students in the area.

Annual photo club exhibit opening March 6 at 111 Main Street. The photos will be paired with artwork by the Brandon-Evansville eighth-grade art students. This popular exhibit pairing features expert photography combined with the work of art students in our area. Exhibit will continue through April 28.

The public is invited to enter photos (sizes 5-by-7 up to 16-by-20)  in the exhibit. Up to five photos per person may be delivered to the EAC Photo Club meeting on March 5 beginning at 7 p.m. Prior to March 5 you may leave photos at the Evansville Hardware store, 119 Main Street. For more information please call Nancy 218-770-3273.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Please note the gallery will host a bridal shower during those hours on Saturday, March 14.

Newsletters

Enter your email address and select the newsletters you would like to receive.

Load comments