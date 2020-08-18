The Evansville Art Center is presenting the first open mic session of the year Thursday, Aug. 20.
Join the art center at the Evansville Historical Foundation outdoor stage beginning at 7 p.m.
The lawn will be shady so bring lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy the show.
These musicians have been longing for an audience and live music has been missing. Seven acts are planning to come. Musicians are requested to bring their own mic. Sound system provided by Tom Sellin.
The art center will be following the established rules — social distancing required, face masks recommended. A bathroom will be available and hand sanitizer will be available also.
No dessert table or beverages will be available except bottled water. This is a free concert. Donations accepted.
