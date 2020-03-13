Presented by Springboard for the Arts and Corrector Records, “Quiet Citadel” is an opportunity for Fergus Falls residents to explore the Kirkbride through sound.
Former Hinge Artist Ryan Evans is hosting a gathering to share ‘quiet citadel’ at the Kirkbride on Saturday, April 11 at 1 p.m. Those interested are invited to meet at the tower for the one hour event, which includes a short welcome followed by a guided walking meditation of the Kirkbride campus.
The “Quiet Citadel” project includes a full-length album of relaxing electronic music as well as a zine that showcases the history of the Kirkbride and prompts ideas about its future. Evans created the album based on music workshops he hosted with Fergus Falls residents, field recordings he gathered while at the Kirkbride, and samples from a cassette tape he found at the Fergus Falls Salvation Army. He created the zine based on his historical research at the Otter Tail County Historical Society.
All attendees at the April 11 event will receive a free copy of the zine. The album, released by Corrector Records, will be available for purchase.
Please direct inquiries to Naomi Schliesman, Springboard for the Arts artist development director, at naomi@springboardforthearts.org or 218-531-1654.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.