Ezra McClure

Sarah McClure and Richard Sonju, of Battle Lake, are happy to announce the birth of their daughter, Ezra Grace McClure. Ezra was delivered by Tonya Diggins, Midwife, CNP, at Perham Health on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 11:50 p.m. She weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.
Ezra is welcomed home by siblings Ethan and Aria; and grandparents Irene, Laura and Kevin.
