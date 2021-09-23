The stores are full of “garden mums” this time of year. They are great to fill in the empty spots in the flower garden or to add a pop of color to your deck. The problem with them is, they usually don’t winter here in the frozen North. There are usually several plants in a pot so if you find one you really want to keep, take one plant out and pot it up. Leave it out, pot buried, till the temps are in the low 40s, then bring it in. cut off any flowers and put it in a sunny window for the winter. The leaves may fall off, but it should releaf. Put it out next spring when you plant your annuals and you will get at least one more year out of it. Hardy mums will usually have “Minn” in their name. There are a few large flowered types that the U has developed that are hardy and should bloom before a hard frost. Look for “Grape Glow,” “Centerpiece,” “Lemonsota” and “Rose Blush.”
There are other potted bloomers that you may be able to find now. Hardy asters bloom in pink, cerise, lavender, purple and blue. They are quite tall. Boltonia, a native, looks like an aster, comes in many of the same colors and white. There are several cultivars of our native goldenrod. No matter what your old aunties told you, they do not cause or aggravate hay fever. The pollen of golden rod is heavy and just falls to the ground. It’s the ragweed pollen that floats around and gets you. Golden rod is used a lot in European gardens. Their aunties apparently haven’t heard that old-wives tale.
How about trying Kamchatka bugbane? Sounds like a disease or a town in Alaska. It has an attractive fern-like foliage all summer and white “bottle brush” flowers 3 to 4 feet tall in the fall.
There are several stonecrops that bloom now. Most gardeners have seen or at least heard of “Autumn Joy.” If you want a more vivid pink, look for “Meteor” or “Brilliant.” Back them up with the lacy lavender spikes of Russian sage and you have a real showstopper.
Local nurseries have pots of perennials for sale now. They would rather not have to overwinter them, so they are usually “well priced” (cheap). Planting now will ensure they will come back next spring. We still have at least six weeks before hard frost.
Now that the weather has cooled down, you should be thinning your iris and peonies. Actually, peonies don’t really like to be moved and will happily bloom in the same place for many years. Only move them if they are in a poor spot or full of weeds. Iris, however, get so crowded the middles don’t flower. Dig the whole clump up. Discard any rhizome that doesn’t have a healthy fan of leaves on it. You don’t need to cut them, just break them off. Discard any diseased rhizome. Those hunks that look like dog poop are just anchors and won’t bloom. Chuck them too. To replant, make a mound of soil. Arrange the rhizomes around it, toes pointing out. They should be good for at least 5 more years before you need to do it all over again. They may pout for a summer but the second year they will be beautiful.
No weather is certain in Minnesota. We could have 50 below and no snow, killing everything including your car.
Bev Johnson is a Master Gardener with the University of Minnesota Extension. Her column appears in the Weekend Edition.
