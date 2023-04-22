There’s nothing like a good family drama in novel form. You get to see into other families’ lives without the tension and stress associated with real-life drama. I’ve read some wonderful, engrossing family dramas recently that I’d like to share.
The Paradise series by Elin Hilderbrand is a three-book series: 1. “Winter in Paradise”, 2. “What Happens in Paradise” and 3. “Troubles in Paradise.” While most of Hilderbrand’s books are stand-alones, this series is like one long book. You definitely want to read them in order. In “Winter in Paradise,” Irene Steele is shocked when, on New Year's Day, she gets a phone call informing her that her husband has died in a helicopter crash in the Virgin Islands. She didn't even know he was in the Virgin Islands; she thought he was traveling for work – maybe in Florida? Hilderbrand transports you to St. John, following Irene, her two sons and two locals (her husband's mistress's best friend and step father.) This intriguing book has a tropical setting, interesting characters and some romance. I recommend you get all three to begin with, so when you finish one, you can simply pick up the next in the series.
Another book I loved is “Dances” by Nicole Cuffy. This book will be published May 16 and is well worth pre-ordering. Fans of character-driven reads will fall in love with this incredibly insightful novel. Cuffy puts you into the perspective of her main character, Cece Cordell, a young, twenty-something ballet dancer with the prestigious New York City Ballet. Cece is the only black ballet dancer in a sea of idealized whiteness. You learn how hard she works, relentlessly, at ballet, and her thoughts – about food, her body, the gaze of others, and being black in a very white profession – as Cece navigates a promotion, romantic relationship and family relationships. I was riveted. This will make my favorite books of 2023 list.
A recently released family drama is “Pineapple Street” by Jenny Jackson. This was a fun-to-read novel about three women – two sisters and one sister in law. They are among some of New York City’s wealthiest. Jackson gives you each character’s unique perspective, taking you through their daily lives while exploring issues of wealth and class. Highly recommended for those who like rich-people dramas.
“Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus is a hard-hitting novel about sexism in the 1950s and 60s. Garmus’ main character, Elizabeth Zott, is a fiercely intelligent chemist and single parent to her precocious daughter Madeline. When Zott’s job as a chemist is taken from her, she becomes the reluctant star of a cooking show, Supper at Six. She needs the money, but she disagrees with the producer on most aspects of the show. She’s determined to lead the show her way--treating her audience as equally intelligent, driven women. It was tough to read all that Elizabeth had to go through (you can look up trigger warnings,) but this is one that will stick with you.
I read my first Nancy Thayer book “All the Days of Summer” this month. I thoroughly enjoyed this perfect-for-the-beach novel about 47-year-old Heather. While going through a divorce, Heather moves to Nantucket for the summer. Also on the island are her recently-graduated-from-college son, his girlfriend and the girlfriend's family – islanders who own a large construction company. This novel contains gentle drama, summer evenings, and life lessons. A great summer read. It will be published May 2.
As a bonus, I’d like to share a memoir about family life. “The Unlikely Village of Eden” is Minnesotan Emma Nadler’s story of raising her daughter Eden. Nadler is a psychotherapist who, along with her professor/musician husband, is raising a young son and baby daughter, when she finds out that her daughter has a rare genetic deletion and Autism Spectrum Disorder. Nadler writes about the early childhood years, her marriage, and life as a caregiver. Well written and achingly honest. Highly recommended. This book will be published on Apr. 25.
Next time you’re in the library, please share your favorite family drama book titles with me.
Katelyn Boyer is the Adult Services Librarian at the Fergus Falls Public Library.