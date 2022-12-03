The holidays are a wonderful time to get together with family. Although, along with family, often comes drama – at least, this is what happens in the novels that I love to read at this time of year.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?