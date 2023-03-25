I love reading memoirs and learning about other peoples’ lives. There are many subgenres within memoirs. One that I have found myself particularly interested in is farming memoirs. I have no skills or aspirations in this area myself, but I love reading about the grit, determination and problem solving skills required. If this sounds appealing to you, here are some great memoirs to try out.





Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?