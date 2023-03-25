I love reading memoirs and learning about other peoples’ lives. There are many subgenres within memoirs. One that I have found myself particularly interested in is farming memoirs. I have no skills or aspirations in this area myself, but I love reading about the grit, determination and problem solving skills required. If this sounds appealing to you, here are some great memoirs to try out.
“Locally Laid: How We Built a Plucky, Industry-changing Egg Farm--from Scratch” by Lucie B. Amundsen, is about Duluth-based Amundsen and her husband, and their decision to start a pasture-raised egg laying business. They have a long road ahead of them, and face numerous struggles. They work extremely long hours and to become competitive they have to try new and innovative ideas. It is anything but easy, and Amundsen strikes a brilliant balance between writing her humorous personal story and discussing American agriculture.
“Good Husbandry: Growing Food, Love and Family on Essex Farm” by Kristin Kimball is Kristin Kimball's second memoir. Kimball’s first memoir, “The Dirty Life: on Farming, Food and Love,” was about how Kimball fell in love with a farmer and left New York City behind to marry him and farm. In her second book, Kimball documents how she and her husband start a whole-diet, horse-powered farm in Essex, New York. She doesn't shy away from how difficult farming is and she discusses openly their marriage struggles during the tough early childhood years of her two kids. I appreciated how honest she was, and also the glimpse into how difficult – and rewarding – farming can be. The whole-diet farm was an interesting concept – like a CSA that also provides its members with meat, eggs and more!
“We are Each Other’s Harvest: Celebrating African American Farmers, Land and Legacy” by Natalie Baszile features African American farmers and their stories. Named after a Gwendolyn Brooks poem, this is a gorgeous, slightly oversized book with full-color photos throughout. Every chapter is unique. Some chapters are narrative nonfiction, while others are transcribed interviews or poems. This unique structure kept me fascinated as I learned so many peoples’ stories. It also makes this book perfect for setting out on a coffee table and dipping in and out of. This beautifully produced book would make a great gift.
“The Pioneer Woman: Black Heels to Tractor Wheels” by Ree Drummond is the famous-cookbook-author’s story of meeting her husband. Drummond was briefly home from college, all set to move to New York City, when, at a local bar with a friend, she met Ladd. Ruggedly handsome, she was smitten. This is her laugh out loud story of how she gave up her big city dreams to move to a cattle farm. Drummond’s writing is intelligent and witty. I’ve read this book more than once!
One book I’d like to read about farming is “The Checkered Years” by Mary Dodge Woodward. This book is excerpts from Woodward’s diary that she wrote while living on a Bonanza farm in Dakota Territory from 1884-1889. Woodward never thought her diary would be published. On May 1, 1885, she wrote “I’ve nobody to talk to except this diary, and here I can say what I please for nobody but my children could ever read it” (The Checkered Years p11.) Woodward’s house is preserved and can be seen, along with other historic buildings, at Bonanzaville in West Fargo.
Another farm memoir that interests me is “The Growing Season” by Sarah Frey. Frey grew up the youngest of twenty-one kids. She started her own business at 15 and at 17 took over her family farm when it faced foreclosure. She grew her company into one of the largest fresh produce suppliers in the US. Her memoir opens with her in a room with other successful business people, all of whom are talking about the ivy league colleges they went to, and asking her which one she attended. She didn’t – she attended her local community college. I look forward to reading her story.
Katelyn Boyer is the Adult Services Librarian at the Fergus Falls Public Library.
