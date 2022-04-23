There’s nothing better than finding a book you can really sink your teeth into. For me, this week, that book is “The Devil’s Teeth: A True Story of Obsession and Survival Among America’s Great White Sharks” by journalist Susan Casey. Casey spends eight weeks on the Farallon Islands off the coast of San Francisco, where every year dozens of great white sharks gather to feed on seals. She joins two scientists who have spent over a decade observing the sharks and adding to our limited knowledge of their lives. Each time the scientists see the sharks feeding, they race to a small 11 foot boat to get a closer look. Their job is not for the faint of heart. Casey’s writing is compelling. This book has piqued my interest in sharks, creatures that I – and scientists – know so little about. To feed my newfound passion for sharks, I am also reading “Emperors of the Deep: Sharks--The Ocean’s Most Mysterious, Most Misunderstood and Most Important Guardians” by William McKeever. McKeever looks at the stereotypes that movies like Jaws have created and promptly debunks them. Another animal that I’ve enjoyed learning about is wolves. Like sharks, popular culture often portrays wolves as bloodthirsty predators. I’ve read two books that are great places to start learning more about wolves. “Wolf Island: Discovering the Secrets of a Mythic Animal” by L. David Mech is about Mech’s years in the 1940s observing the wolves of Isle Royale, an island on Lake Superior. Very little was known about wolves and through three years of observation, Mech was able to disprove many of the commonly held beliefs of the time. These wolves have now been studied for decades and the research has transformed how we think about wolves. For a more modern glimpse into the lives of wolves, I love “The Rise of Wolf 8” by Rick McIntyre. McIntyre has spent decades observing wolves daily in the wilderness. He started observing Yellowstone’s wolves in the beginning of their wolf reintroduction program in 1995. Drawn from his detailed journals, this fascinating book follows the daily lives of Yellowstone’s wolf packs for their first few years. You get a picture of how wolves act among themselves when they’re out in the wild. This is the first of three books about the wolves descended from wolf eight (the wolves are collared and numbered when possible). For kids, a great read is “Julie of the Wolves” by Jean Craighead George. This is a novel about a girl who becomes part of a wolf pack in Alaska. She learns how wolves interact with each other and the dangerous situations that can arise when they come in contact with humans. One book that I am looking forward to reading is “The Big Year: A Tale of Man, Nature and Fowl Obsession” by Mark Obmascik. I first learned about this story with the funny, family-friendly movie based on the book, “The Big Year” starring Owen Wilson. Both book and movie look at the competition among serious birders where, starting on Jan. 1, birders spend the year trying to spot as many birds as possible to set either a personal or North American bird watching record. I love learning through reading and books by journalists are some of my favorites; journalists usually write in an easy to read style. Obmascik is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist so I anticipate this being a very enjoyable read. If you enjoy documentaries, one fairly recent film stands out for me. “Pick of the Litter” follows five puppies – Patriot, Potomac, Primrose, Poppet and Phil – born to be guide dogs for the blind. You get to watch the two year training process. Each puppy’s journey is different. Some don’t have the right personality for the job and are re-homed as pets. Others become working dogs and, in tearful moments, are matched with their lifelong human companions. Have tissues handy for happy tears. If you have any favorite animal related reads, please share them with me the next time you are in the library. Happy reading! Katelyn Boyer is the Fergus Falls Public Library adult services librarian.
Katelyn Boyer is the Fergus Falls Public Library adult services librarian.