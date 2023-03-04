Opal Lee. Patsy Takemoto Mink. Kate Moore. Lotte Reiniger. Jeanne Villepreux-Power. An activist, politician, lighthouse keeper, filmmaker and seamstress turned marine naturalist. How many of these women have you heard of? They might not be household names … but they should be. March is Women’s History Month. The following five books, all published within the last year, shed light on lesser known female historical figures and invite readers to discover new heroines to look up to. All titles are available to request through the Viking Library System. Recommended for all children, teens and curious adults.



