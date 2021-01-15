Due to the lingering pandemic, related  restrictions, and a desire to keep members and performers safe, the Fergus Falls Concert  Association has made the difficult decision to postpone all concerts scheduled for this February,  March, and April 2021.  

“We’ll present a full concert series—including seven concerts—September 2021 through May  2022,” said Fergus Falls Concert Association President Jeanne Jensen.  

Concerts slated for the 2021-2022 season include: Presidio Brass, Folk Legacy, Peking  Acrobats, I Love A Piano featuring Tony DeSare, Duo Baldo, Kassia Ensemble, and Remember  When Rock Was Young, an Elton John Tribute. 

Thank you for your understanding as we navigate through this challenging time. “We look  forward to the day when live performing arts eventually will return to our communities,” said  Jensen. “In the meantime, we hope you’re staying safe, healthy, and in good spirits.” 

 

