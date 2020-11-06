Bernice Roysland of Fergus Falls, has written and published a novel, “Gospel of the Sparrow,” now available at Lundeen’s and the Otter Tail County Historical Museum.
The book describes life in a small town in the 1960s and a young girl’s desire to do what she can to make the world a better place.
Originally from Fosston, Roysland taught music in the Fergus Falls Public Schools for 35 years, and English in other schools for nine years. She has often linked history with her writing, including an operetta for children titled Susan B., based on the life of Susan B. Anthony. She has also written and published “Nourishment for Body and Soul,” a book of poetry that describes the lives of earlier settlers and includes favorite recipes.
This book is also available at Lundeen's and the museum. Roysland recently celebrated her 95th birthday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.