Fergus Falls Community Education is hosting two classes in different mediums.
Pottery
Join us for a chance to have some fun, be creative and make your own pieces. This course introduces pottery as an art form and explores the bases of forming and shaping clay.
Students receive an overview of ceramics and acquire techniques in hand building and/or wheel-thrown skills. There is a fee.
The instructor will be Jim Bjork, professional potter, and the class will be at Kennedy Secondary School, Room 2701. Class dates are Thursday, March 5, 12, 19, 26, April 2, 9, from 6-8 p.m.
Introduction to Digital
SLR Photography
If you would like a fundamental understanding of how to use your Digital SLR camera, this is a workshop intended for you.
Covered in the course will be photography basics, including exposure, composition and essential functions of your camera to improve your photographic images. Students who take this workshop will learn the various shooting modes/functions and how and when to use them in various shooting scenarios. These fundamentals will then be applied with hands-on participation to increase your comfort level with your camera. There is a fee.
The instructor will be Jeremy Petrick, photographer, at Kennedy Secondary School, Room 2610. Class dates are Monday, March 9, 16, 23, from 6-7:30 p.m.
Pre-registration is required for both classes by calling Fergus Falls Community Education at 218-998-0544, ext. 9200, or by visiting our website at ce.fergusotters.org.
