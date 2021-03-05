The Fergus Falls Public Library is partnering with the local Citizens’ Climate Lobby by offering reading activities to celebrate Earth Day.
The library’s social justice book group will be discussing "Eyewitness: Minnesota Voices on Climate Change.” This is a collection of stories, poetry, and art from Minnesotans on their experiences of climate change. This meeting will be held virtually on Zoom. To receive the meeting link, sign up at bit.ly/eyewitnessmn.
The Spring 2021 Book Bunch Book Club pick is “Never Say Die” by Will Hobbs. This listening book club invites students in grades 4-8 grade to attend weekly Zoom sessions to hear Arielle McCune, Youth Services librarian, read aloud from this fast-paced action/adventure story that touches on the effects of climate change in the Canadian Arctic. This eight-week program begins March 4 and participants receive a free copy of the book to keep. Supported by The Friends of the Fergus Falls Public Library.
For information about library book discussions please contact the library at 218-739-9387.
