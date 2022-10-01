The garden is full of tomatoes, many green, some just getting ripe. Bunkey hates to see any garden produce go to waste or freeze if he can save it, tomatoes in particular. Here is one way to salvage at least some of them now. Start by cutting the indeterminate tomato vines down to the first set of fruits that should have time to ripen. This stops the vine from putting energy into growing longer and instead ripening. The vine will continue to sucker so keep pinching those off. You want all the vines’ energy going into the fruit. If the forecast is for a hard frost, pull all the half ripe tomatoes, those that show a bit of color and bring them in. Put them on newspaper or in a shallow box, not on the windowsill as direct sun will toughen up the skins. If you have problems with critters in the garden eating tomatoes or having them crack, ripen them indoors anytime, even in the summer.



