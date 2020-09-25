Bunkey is not a bit “lawn proud.” He likes to see white clovers popping up in the grass. It not only feeds the bees but adds nitrogen to the soil. The dandelions not so much. He leaves them for the early spring pollinators for food but two plants he will not tolerate are creeping Charlie and crabgrass. He has already treated the few bits of Charlie he missed last fall, to a nice drink of Trimec. The results won’t show up till spring. The crabgrass will die now to be treated with a preemergence in the spring. He uses corn-gluten meal that he buys from the local feed store. He has a few thin spots in the lawn that will need overseeding. He lost a big shade tree to the wind this summer. The grass under that oak was really almost nonexistent so that area will need sod and a layer of fresh soil. Now that the temps are dropping it is the perfect time to get a better lawn next year.
If you enjoy mowing, now is the time to put down fall fertilizer. 1 pound per 1,000 square feet is what the University recommends. Since we will probably still have six weeks of frost-free days, get out and dethatch or power rake your grass. It needs six to eight weeks to recover from that. Core aerating isn’t as hard on the grass plants so they can recover faster. Unless we get at least an inch of rain a week, water! Your trees and grass will be much healthier if they go into the winter well hydrated.
Tender bulbs should be lifted after a hard freeze has killed off the top vegetation. Tender bulbs are dahlias, four o’clocks, glads, caladiums, cannas, callas and begonias. Unlike the old husband’s tales, they don’t need a frost to reset their biological clocks. It is OK to cut down any perennial foliage that has turned yellow or orange now. Do leave any stems as some native bees and other pollinators crawl into hollow stems to live out the winter.
If you still have tomato plants that are bearing, remove any small fruits that won’t ripen in the next few days and thin the foliage. This will encourage the fruits that are left to get on with it and ripen.
Vine crops are treated a bit differently. Start at the end of a vine and follow it back to a fruit that is almost ripe. Cut the vine off there. Pumpkins, squash or melons that are half ripe that you cut off won’t get ripe now. There is not enough sunlight and heat. Squash and pumpkins are ripe if you can’t stick a fingernail into the skin. If you are going to store them, wipe them off with a solution of 1 to 10 parts water and bleach. In other words, a couple of glugs in a gallon of water. Let them dry in a cool, dark place. Keep the temps low, about 40 for winter storage. A foam box works well to store spuds. Put a layer of newspaper in the bottom. Don’t wash them and let them cure a week or so, in the same place you put your squash.
Be prepared before the “unassembled snowmen” fall and you can eat well all winter.
Bev Johnson is a Master Gardener with the University of Minnesota Extension. Her column appears in the Weekend Edition.
