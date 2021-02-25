Large-checked buffalo-plaid print has been trending for the last few years and doesn’t appear to be making an exit any time soon. The print first made its debut in 1850 and hasn’t entirely left the market since its introduction. Available in a variety of colors, the print is generally two shades, but is most commonly found in red and black or white and black.
Red (and black) buffalo plaid is a personal favorite of mine. I have had buffalo-plaid clothing in my wardrobe for a number of years that I still wear, and I seem to add to it every year around the holidays, when it seems to reappear in full force. My most recent buffalo plaid addition is a swimsuit that I may be way too excited about. (Bring on summer!)
Buffalo plaid has now extended into my decor and, let me tell you, I am currently trying to find a way to make red and black buffalo plaid appropriate for every season and holiday!
Fall and winter are pretty easy, as buffalo plaid seems to be synonymous with those seasons, but what if you want to be specific to Halloween? When it comes to Halloween decor, my brain screams orange, black, green and maybe a little purple. Red “blood” or eyes are often present, but seem to be very minimal the majority of the time. I certainly don’t consider red a primary color for Halloween! I also tend to steer clear of the scary or bloody Halloween decorations and gear toward whimsical or maybe even cutesy. Perhaps red buffalo plaid could enter the arena with some fabric-covered pumpkins and a shift to decor that is focused around cute little spiders and bats as opposed to my traditional orange pumpkins.
Thanksgiving and Christmas I am not concerned about, as buffalo plaid falls in with the traditional inclusion of shades of red. I’m not a Valentine’s Day decorator, but if I was, red pretty much slaps you in the face for that holiday!
I will shamelessly mix red buffalo plaid with the bold greens of St. Patrick’s Day and am more than happy to view summer decor as one giant Independence Day celebration, so I have that timeframe covered as well.
Spring, though. Spring is alluding me! Throw Easter into the mix and I am at a bit of a loss! My decor is all pastels and I just can’t bring myself to do bold red and black buffalo plaid with soft pastel shades. For Easter, I could potentially line some natural wood baskets with buffalo plaid and transition my decor to white eggs and white and brown bunnies, but does that scream “Easter” to you? I’m just not sure! And what about spring? How in the world do I remove notes of Easter and leave the buffalo plaid behind and have my decor give off springtime vibes? I truly don’t know the answer! (I am open to suggestions, though!)
It’s moments like these, insignificant first-world-problem moments, that I wish that my preferences in buffalo plaid were more focused on white than red, but that just isn’t me. Red is my color. My car is red. My winter coat is red. My stand mixer is red. Even my air popper for popcorn is red!
Do you incorporate red or, even better, red buffalo plaid into your decor year round? If so, how do you make it work? Let me know: heather.kantrud@fergusfallsjournal.com.
