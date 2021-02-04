The Fergus Falls Public Library, Kaddatz Galleries and the Viking Library System will be hosting an embossed stenciling class taught by artist Jona Brown on Monday, Feb. 8 from 6-8 p.m. via Zoom.
Embossed stenciling uses a stencil and paste-like substance to create a raised 3D design that can be applied to various surfaces. In this workshop teaching artist Jona Brown will discuss pattern design, placement and variations to the process and will demonstrate application to different surfaces. Students will create an original patterned burlap table-runner using their chosen variation of the embossed stencil technique.
Supplies are provided as part of the class. After you register, you will be notified when the supplies are ready to be picked up. This class is part of our Kaddatz Art for Adults series, for adults ages 18-plus. It will take place on Zoom. Registration is required. Call the library at (218) 739-9387 to sign up.
This project was funded in part or in whole with monies from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage fund.
