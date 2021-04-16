This is the time of year most gardeners anticipate — the day garden centers open. The smell alone sends gardeners slightly bonkers. You will see them smelling open bags of soil while running their fingers through it to test the structure. Control yourself! It is very tempting to fill a cart overflowing with the biggest, most floriferous plants you can find and to heck with the credit card balance, but that is not the best way to renew your pots and gardens.
Back up a bit. Start by just walking through the center. Are the plants well watered? Do they look healthy? If not, go someplace else.
If you are looking for small plants, be sure they are in divided containers. If they aren’t you will either have to tear them apart or cut the soil around them into cubes damaging the roots and setting the plants back days, if not weeks. Do check your plant for bugs. Even in the best managed greenhouse a few bugs can sneak in. It’s fun to get a big plant already in full flower but it is much more expensive and has a bit shorter life. Never buy a plant that looks droopy. It either is water starved, sick or buggy. And it could infect your healthy plants.
A smaller plant will have less transplant shock and will quickly catch up with the larger one. This is especially true for trees. A smaller tree will catch up to the larger one and within a few years, is easier to plant and cheaper. Have a general plan in mind before you charge out the door.
Do you have a color scheme? Are you planting in the soil or in a pot? A pot usually needs a thriller, the most eye catching and usually the tallest plant.
A spiller, a plant that drapes over the edge of the pot and a filler, a midsized plant to pull the whole scheme together. Is the pot going to be in the shade, sun or partly sunny? Sun on a shade plant will either burn it, or make it look so ugly you are tempted to chuck the whole thing out and start over. Sun lovers will never get to their full flowering potential in the shade. The same thing applies to plants planted in the soil.
If you are putting your new babies in the garden, wait for a cloudy or even a dribbly day to plant. Give them a good drink and wait to fertilize them for a week or so to give them time to get themselves well settled. Don’t get in too much of a hurry to get plants in the ground if the weather is very hot or cold. If you can’t plant your pot on a cloudy day, plant in shade. Potted plants need to be fertilized every watering with 1/4 strength fertilizer for best results.
If you are buying plants the first day the garden center opens and they are really small, pot them up in a larger pot to give the roots a bit of “elbow room.” Keep them well watered and in a warm spot until you can plant them out. If you had a vegetable that was just beset with bugs, or didn’t grow as well as it should have, find a different cultivar or variety. If it still doesn’t live up to your expectations, the plant either doesn’t like you or it doesn’t like the soil and you need a trip to the farmers market. You may see me in the garden center. I’ll be the one with glazed eyes and an overflowing cart.
Bev Johnson is a Master Gardener with the University of Minnesota Extension. Her column appears in the Weekend Edition.
