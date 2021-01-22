Petunia decided she didn’t like the look of the mulch Bunkey had surrounded the trees in the yard with. Whoever had lived in the house before had apparently been addicted to using a weed whip and all the trees had the scars to show it. Some of the smaller trees were so damaged that Bunkey had to replace them. His neighbor George had all his trees mulched and when Bunkey asked him why he said because grass and weeds took food from trees. So Bunkey mulched his trees. Now Petunia decided she wanted plants under most of them instead of mulch. This is much easier said than done.
Maturing trees, due to their height advantage and ever-expanding root system, become proficient at intercepting light, nutrients and water. Shrubs, other trees and plants nearby have to compete for the light food and water with what amounts to a giant devouring of all available resources. And you are going to plant a hosta under it?
One of the biggest problems for plants grown under a tree is lack of light. Then there are trees that poison plants that dare grow under them, like the black walnut tree and some pines. Pick a tree like a honey locust or a Kentucky coffee tree. Both have finer foliage than most other species. If you have an oak tree, forget about it. About all that will grow under it is moss. You can prune up a tree so it gets more sun but there are still the problems of the tree pulling all the food and water from all around it.
Most trees develop a very dense root system that is only inches below the surface. It extends well outside the drip line. You don’t want to disrupt this system. You would think that just piling some soil on top of the roots would solve the problem. Even a couple of inches of soil on top of their roots can cause the tree problems. And then there are roots.
Trees like maple and the poplars insist on giving their roots a breath of fresh air. They stick up all around the tree. You can lightly dig a small hole between these roots and plant something if you must. Never pile either mulch or soil around the trunk of a tree. It can encourage the tree to grow circling roots under the cover leading to eventual death of the tree.
There are some plants that grow naturally as understory plants in wooded areas. “Jack in the Pulpit,” hepatica, sweet woodruff and woodland phlox are some to try. There are a few plants that will actually grow under the black walnut tree, like hostas, forsythia and pachysandra. If you don’t insist on flowers all summer, plant spring ephemerals under a deciduous tree. Some options are bloodroot, Siberian squill and Dutchman’s breeches. The bloodroot leaves will grow most of the summer. The other two disappear shortly after blooming. If you have a shaded open space, add Virginia bluebells (mertensia) ferns, lily of the valley violets to the mix. Be aware that all these plants spread like crazy and the latter two can be difficult to eradicate.
You can limb up spruce trees (they hate it) and plant hostas or shade loving annuals under them. They prefer to grow down to the soil level to keep their roots cool and damp. A better solution is to remove a few of the lowest roots and put a mulch under the tree. It looks good, kills the weeds and you don’t have to attempt to mow under it without getting scratched, a near impossibility.
Bev Johnson is a Master Gardener with the University of Minnesota Extension. Her column appears in the Weekend Edition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.