Librarians and book lovers often talk about getting lost in a good book. Some of my favorite books to immerse myself in are food memoirs. There’s a plethora of choices from older to newer, chefs to home cooks, critics to your average food lover.
I recently listened to “My Life in France” by Julia Child. Child details her time in post-WWII France, where she settles with her husband, following his U.S. government job. She discovers her love of cooking, attends the Cordon Bleu, starts her own cooking school, fully immerses herself in cookery and starts to write a series of cookbooks. Child was an amazing woman — intelligent, thoughtful and kind — and it was a treat to see France and cooking through her perspective. I highly recommend the audio, which is skillfully narrated and helped me with the pronunciation of French words. While listening to the audiobook I felt like I was in 1950s France with Julia Child, and I was sad to leave when the book was over.Another exceptional food memoir is “Save Me the Plums: My Gourmet Memoir” by Ruth Reichl. This is Reichl’s captivating story of leaving her job as a New York Times restaurant critic to become editor in chief at “Gourmet” magazine. Her writing is as sumptuous as the food she critiques. This would make for an interesting book club discussion. After you finish you’ll find yourself tracking down all of Reichl’s memoirs to learn more about her life with food.In my attempt to read everything that Ruth Reichl has written, I recently discovered the “Modern Library Food” series, edited by Reichl. In her charming introduction to the series, Reichl details how as a child she loved to read old cookbooks. Her mother scoffed at this practice, telling her that she couldn’t even cook from them, they were so outdated. Reichl tried to make her mother understand that she got so much more than recipes from the books, “I had only to open an old cookbook to find myself standing in some other place or time.” For this series, Reichl selected some of her favorite older food memoirs and republished them in modern editions. I have been tracking them down and reading them a little bit at a time, parceling them out like treats.I’m looking forward to “Clementine in the Kitchen” by Samuel Chamberlain, Chamberlain’s memoir of his family’s French chef who follows them from pre-WWII France to Massachusetts. I also recently acquired “Perfection Salad: Women and Cooking at the Turn of the Century” by Laura Shapiro, about cooking as domestic science in the early 1900s.For a great book to read and discuss with friends, try Beth Dooley’s “In Winter’s Kitchen: Growing Roots and Breaking Bread in the Northern Heartland.” A Minnesota food writer and chef, Dooley looks at different foods — apples, potatoes, corn, milk, etc. — and how northern growers adapt to best use them. She often focuses on organic practices and profiles people that are doing things differently. Dooley’s book is a great jumping off point; it sparked my interest to learn more about organic and local food. As a bonus, Beth Dooley will be speaking at the Fergus Falls Public Library on Saturday, April 30, at 2 p.m. as part of the Friends of the Library Annual Meeting. The friends support library programs for all ages and so much more! You can join the friends online at bit.ly/fergusfriends. You do not have to be a friends member to attend. Keep an eye out for more details.One warning before I close: make sure you have some good food at hand while reading these memoirs. They will definitely make you hungry. Katelyn Boyer is the Adult Services Librarian at the Fergus Falls Public Library.