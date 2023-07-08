Summer Vacations come in all shapes and sizes, and there are many ways to "do" a summer getaway. Many families are dedicated to an annual summer vacation, visiting somewhere new every year. Others traditionally visit the same resort or campground each summer, often meeting with the same people year after year, building relationships. The library has fantastic resources to assist you with your travel planning.
I may be biased, but it is hard for me to imagine wanting to leave Minnesota in the summer. This place is bliss during the summer months. If you are fortunate enough to spend time at a lake in Minnesota during June, July, or August, you know exactly what I mean. People visit here from all over the world to experience our summers and enjoy time at a lake. The Fergus Falls Public Library checks out Minnesota State Park Passes. While it seems too good to be true it is a fact, you can visit any Minnesota State Park for free by checking out a park pass. The pass provides seven days of free access to all Minnesota State Parks, and we will include a free state park map.
To help plan your local getaway, consider “Minnesota Camping: The Complete Guide to Tent and RV Camping,” by Jake Kulju, which is a useful resource for learning about campgrounds throughout the state. While not an exhaustive guide, it is comprehensive. The guide includes camping tips, maps, and contact information for campgrounds.
If you enjoy hiking, “Guide to Hiking the North Country Trail in Minnesota: Across Prairies, the North Woods, and the Wilderness,” will be of interest to you. The chapters focus on different segments of the trial. The book is perfect for planning a day trip or an extensive trail excursion. It breaks down sections of the trail, sometimes by fractions of a mile. It lets you know what you will be experiencing and if you are on private or public land.
Weekends are great times to head to the metro area because, based on interstate traffic, everyone who lives there is headed in this direction. If you are going to the cities, take along “Best Hikes Near Minneapolis and Saint Paul” by David and Joe Baur. The book is put out by the American Hiking Society and includes great maps as well as information about the wildlife and foliage you are likely to encounter on the trail. The library also has a great selection of books on the Boundary Waters, running and biking trails, and where to find Minnesota curiosities, such as the world's largest indoor cow collection.
If you are looking for an “off-peak” getaway, consider heading south. My family and I once visited Key West in June. We might have been the only people there. It was plenty busy, but traveling during off-peak times often means shorter lines, less traffic, a more relaxing pace, and, better deals on hotels (and in the case of Key West, a fair amount of heat).
Several magazines are available in print at the library or digitally through the Libby app, which you can access with your library card. “South Dakota Magazine" highlights tourist attractions, festivals, and events. It also has gorgeous landscape photos. “Conde Nast Traveler” is the perfect magazine for globetrotters or those of us who are armchair travelers. The magazine includes information on traveling anywhere from Bangkok, Qatar, India, or Rome. The food photography is mouthwateringly lovely. One of my favorite magazines is, “Outside,” this publication has interesting articles by talented writers. You will find information on places, spaces, gear, and equipment for traveling. The photos are beautiful, and there is usually a book review that will likely encourage you to read the book.
When planning a vacation any time of year, make the library a part of your planning process. If you are having a staycation, the library’s collection can help you explore places from the comfort of your home.
Gail Hedstrom is the director at the Fergus Falls Public Library.
