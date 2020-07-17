Usually about this time of year, I find myself heading to a family reunion. Our last family reunion was hosted by my parents at their farm. It was fun to see aunts, uncles, cousins and more cousins that I had not seen in years.
When we get together, our buffet table makes you feel like you are seeing double because of all our duplicate dishes that are labeled “without something.” We have food preferences that run the gamut from apricot allergy to veganism.
While the gatherings are happy occasions, I often miss a relative based on the lack of their signature dish. My favorite dish of Grandma Forkey was her barbecued ribs. She loved to make the ribs for family gatherings.
As I find myself at a miniature family reunion, with my sister’s family in town, we thought we should grab a slab of ribs and remember Grandma. Hope you enjoy these ribs as much as we do!
Ingredients
• 3 -4 ½ lbs spareribs (St Louis or Country style).
• 1 medium yellow onion.
• ¾ c ketchup.
• ¾ c water.
• 2 tbsp white vinegar.
• 1 tsp salt.
• ½ tsp pepper.
• 2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce.
• 1 tsp paprika.
• 1 tsp chili powder.
Directions
• Cut ribs into single rib pieces.
• Place in oven safe pan or glass dish.
• Slice onion and place on top of ribs.
• Bake uncovered for 1 hour at 350 degrees.
Note: After the first baking, if you wish to remove some of the excess grease or turn the ribs over, you can do so at this time.
• For the sauce, mix the remaining ingredients in a small bowl.
• Pour sauce over ribs and onions.
• Cover and bake for an additional 1 ½ hours at 350 degrees.
• About halfway through the second baking, I turn the ribs over and drizzle some of the sauce from the pan on them (aka basting them).
• Pull them from the oven. Now you have two choices: 1. Store them in the freezer refrigerator for future use. 2. Continue baking.
Continue baking
• Remove cover. Bake for another 20 minutes, basting frequently.
• Watch to make sure they don’t burn.
• Serve with your favorite side dishes.
Storing
• Let cool.
• In the same container you baked them in, cover with plastic wrap and then aluminum foil.
• You can freeze the ribs for up 2-3 months.
Reheating
• To reheat after freezing, remove foil and plastic wrap then recover with foil and place in 350-degree oven.
• Bake for 20 minutes to an hour.
Enjoy!
