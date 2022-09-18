To be honest, I never knew I liked alfredo sauce until a few years ago. Since I had never made it before, I have to be honest, I thought it was complicated. Nothing could be further from the truth. In reality it only takes 5 ingredients but those 5 ingredients make a perfect complement to your favorite pasta.
2 cloves of minced garlic (I use a garlic press)
6 Tablespoons of butter
1 ½ cups heavy whipping cream
½ to 1 cup parmesan cheese
Pepper
First, start with grating your parmesan cheese. Yes, I said grate your cheese! I know they make shredded cheese, but pre-shredded cheese does not melt as well as freshly shredded. Trust me, this is important.
In a medium saucepan, sauté butter and minced garlic over medium to medium-low heat. Sauté until butter is melted and garlic is fragrant, about a minute or so. Don’t melt the butter too quickly and don’t burn it.
Stir in cream and simmer for about 4-5 minutes, constantly stirring so the cream and butter combine and mixture thickens.
Stir in Parmesan cheese, about a tablespoon at a time to make sure the cheese is fully incorporated before adding more. Don’t forget to taste test as you stir in the cheese, that way you can adjust the cheese levels to your personal preference. Stir the sauce until combined, the sauce should be smooth.
Just before your last stir, add in a dash or two of pepper.
Serve over your favorite pasta and meat. I love it over seafood ravioli.
Sauce serves about 4.
Alfredo Extra info:
If you have leftovers and want to reheat the sauce, I reheat it is a sauce pan and add a touch more cream (a tablespoon or so) and stir until hot.
If you want your alfredo with a little zip, add a tablespoon of pesto to your sauce. Yum.
