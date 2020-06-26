I’ve mentioned it before but I’ll say it again, I like my food to do more than one meal. I don’t like buying a specific ingredient, use it in one recipe only to have it sit on the spice rack or shelf, until I toss it. With that said, I do like to plan several meals around a specific ingredient just to make sure it does not go to waste.
On occasion, I have been known to purchase frozen bread or rolls. These are great for tossing in the oven to compliment a meal, but they can do so much more. They also can be made into other items like stromboli and pull apart breads.
Pull apart breads are easy to make and they look fabulous when you serve them. I personally have two recipes which I enjoy making and sharing: Monkey bread and Parmesan garlic bread. The last time I brought monkey bread to work, I had no leftovers to bring home.
Parmesan Garlic Bread
Ingredients
• 1 loaf of frozen bread or 18 dinner rolls (like Rhoden).
• 3 tbsp grated parmesan cheese.
• ½ tsp garlic powder.
• ¼ cup butter.
• Melt butter in a microwave safe bowl.
• In a different bowl, mix together Parmesan and garlic powder.
• Cut thawed loaf or rolls into smaller pieces, I cut the dinner rolls in half.
• Place on a plate or in a plastic bag as they can be sticky.
• Dip individual pieces in melted butter, using a utensil or your clean fingers.
• Then dip into the Parmesan mixture.
• Place in a greased or nonstick pan. I prefer a bunt pan but a 9x9 will work too.
• Continue until you have coated every piece of dough.
• Let rise for at least 10 minutes or until it doubles in size.
(Optional: I tossed a bit of shredded Parmesan on top before baking for a little flare.)
• Bake in a 375° oven for 20 minutes or until golden brown.
• Remove from pan and serve.
Note: if you run out of Parmesan mixture or butter, not to worry, just make some more. Melt another tablespoon or so of butter. If you need more mixture, then only make a half batch so you don’t waste any.
Makes great sandwiches and freezes well.
Monkey Bread
Ingredients
• 1 loaf of frozen bread or 18 dinner rolls (like Rhoden).
• ¼ cup sugar.
• ¼ cup brown sugar.
• 1 tbsp cinnamon.
• ½ cup butter.
• Melt butter in a microwave safe bowl.
• In a different bowl, mix together sugar, brown sugar and cinnamon.
• Cut thawed loaf or rolls into smaller pieces, I cut the dinner rolls in half.
• Place on a plate or in a plastic bag.
• Dip individual pieces in melted butter, using a utensil or your clean fingers.
• Then dip into the cinnamon sugar mixture.
• Place in a greased or nonstick bunt pan.
• Continue until you have coated every piece of dough.
• Any excess butter can be placed on top of the dough.
• Let rise for at least 10 minutes.
• Bake in a 350° oven for 30 minutes or until golden brown.
• Cool for 5 minutes.
• Remove from pan and serve.
Note: if you run out of cinnamon sugar mixture or butter, just make some more. Any extra can be drizzled on top before baking.
A quick learning point for me during this adventure and one that I hope you take note of for your future baking; If you have a cheese cake pan that has a bunt pan insert… do not use it for these recipes. I used it for my Parmesan Garlic bread and because the seal was not perfectly tight, I hypothetically could have had a greasy mess in my oven. Thankfully I was smart enough to placed it on a pan with a ledge so all the excess butter was contained. An official bunt pan is perfect for these recipes.
