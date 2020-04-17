Stay off the grass! If you go stomping all over the wet yard, all you are doing is packing the soil. Do not get the rake out too soon either. If you can sit on your lawn and not get a wet backside, you can rake. Use a fan-shaped rake to get those last leaves of fall off the grass. Never use a garden rake on grass. You run the risk of opening bare spaces for the weed seeds that have been hiding under the grass to pop up and start growing. Rake snow mold to let oxygen get to the grass crowns. Be sure to get all those things the dog has dragged home all winter out of the lawn before you start the lawn mower. Also pick up his gifts that are scattered all over the grass. Hitting a hunk of dog poop with the lawn mower can ruin your day, especially if they hit your nice white siding.
Don’t fertilize until you need to mow. If you fertilized last fall, either wait until early June or forget it altogether.
Crabgrass starts to sprout when the soil is warm enough for the daffodils to start to open. Give it a shot of preemergence, ideally, corn gluten meal (CGM), about then. CGM has about 10% nitrogen along with the ability to kill emerging sprouts. That being the case, don’t apply CGM to newly seeded grass. Water any product you put on your lawn if it doesn’t rain.
If you put wrapping around your trees or shrubs, get it off now. It can cause the sap to get so hot it boils and splits the bark if left on in the summer.
Prune shrubs now, but only those that aren’t spring flowering. Prune flowering shrubs just after flowering. Don’t prune oaks until July or better yet, in February or March when you prune your apple trees.
Clean out the flower beds. Cut off the dead stalks and pile them in a corner somewhere. They may contain bees or other pollinators. You can destroy them later. Pull mulch back from emerging flowers and strawberries. Don’t remove it as it is holding moisture and keeping the roots of your plants cool. If you have active soil, you will need to add mulch again about the first of July as all the spring mulch will have disappeared in the soil. Don’t till your garden if the soil is wet. Add organic material to it as you till if you can.
If you get milk in 1-gallon plastic containers, start saving them. Cut the bottom off, discard the cap, and use as “hot caps” for your tomatoes, peppers, and vines in cool weather.
Start your tomatoes about the middle or toward the end of April. This way they won’t get too leggy. Peppers can be started earlier as they can be setting buds when they go in the garden. Don’t start vine crops until about 2 ½ weeks before you plan to put them in the garden, they should have two to four real leaves when they go outside. Protect new plants with a tin can, preferably about a 3-pound coffee can or on that size. Push it well into the soil to protect the stems from cut worms. This will also keep it from wind damage until it is well established. Don’t forget to remove whatever you use for protection as if the plant gets too big you will damage it when you attempt to remove the can. Spring is the season of hard work for gardeners, but we love it.
Bev Johnson is a Master Gardener with the University of Minnesota Extension. Her column appears in the Weekend Edition.
