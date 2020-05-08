It’s been pretty quiet in our offices since we have been closed to the public due to the pandemic. We miss our subscribers, advertisers and contributors. Until we open our doors again, we look to enhance our team unity any way we can.
So, when my co-worker Stacy Hanson said she had some ripe bananas ready for banana bread, we started talking about recipes. It turned out we had some differences in our recipes. At that point in time, we decided we needed a banana bread bake off.
Since, we had recipes from Dee and Stacy, we needed one more banana bread for some good healthy competition. I asked the first person that came into my office to participate, and Corey Eggen volunteered to bring some banana bread. Now let’s be honest, it wasn’t really Corey who made the bread. We need to give proper kudos to the actual maker of the bread, his lovely and talented wife Amy. Please note, Corey swears he helped by turning on the oven.
When the day of the bake off came, everyone tasted and ate, then came back for seconds. An official poll was taken and we were surprised to find out that there was no winner. Everyone liked all of the banana breads.
How can this be you ask? It could be that our co-workers didn’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings. Personally, I loved all the recipes and when it comes down to it, they are all good recipes and are worthy of making again and again.
Don’t believe me, try them for yourself, you be the judge. I know a fair amount of you have frozen bananas in your freezer waiting for you to make banana bread.
Dee’s Banana Bread
Ingredients
• ½ cup olive oil (or shortening)
• 1 cup sugar.
• 2 eggs.
• 3 bananas.
• 2 cups flour.
• 1 tsp baking soda.
Optional:
• ½ cup nuts or ½ cup chocolate chips.
Directions
• Mix oil and sugar (I use a stand mixer, but an electric mixer will do as well).
• Add in eggs and continue to mix.
• Peel and add bananas one at a time, continue to mix.
• Add flour and soda, continue to mix.
At this time if you want to add in optional items do so now.
• Pour mixture into a greased loaf pan or three small loaf pans.
• Bake in a preheated oven for an hour at 350 degree. If you use the smaller loaf pans, then it might take a shorter time to bake and likewise, it could take longer than an hour, it all depends on your oven. I recommend using a toothpick or small knife to test the middle of the loaf.
Stacy’s Banana Bread
Ingredients
• 1 ¼ cup sugar.
• ½ cup butter (softened).
• 2 eggs.
• 3-4 medium-ripe bananas, smashed.
• ½ cup buttermilk.
• 1 tsp vanilla.
• 2 ½ cup flour.
• 1 tsp. baking soda.
• 1 tsp. salt.
Directions
• Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
• In a metal or glass bowl, blend together the sugar and butter until mixed well. Add the eggs, bananas, buttermilk and vanilla, mixing well between each ingredient.
• In another smaller bowl mix the flour, baking soda, and salt together.
• Slowly add the flour mixture (approx. ¼ cup at a time) to the liquid mix while blending thoroughly.
• Grease a bread loaf pan lightly and pour mix into pan.
• Place in oven for 60-75 minutes. Edges should be brown and top should dome up slightly.
• Check by inserting a toothpick in the center, it should come out clean.
Amy’s Banana Bread
Ingredients
• ¾ cup sugar.
• ¼ cup margarine.
• ½ cup mashed bananas.
• 2 tbsp sour cream.
• 1 egg.
• 1 cup flour.
• ½ tsp baking powder.
• ½ tsp baking soda.
Directions
• Mix together.
• Pour mixture into muffin tins.
• Sprinkle with cinnamon and sugar on top.
• Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.