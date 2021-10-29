The dictionary is wrong, gardening isn’t just about plants, it’s about everything else; the soil, the insects, the birds, the animals and how you fit in the world. The plants are just the frosting on the cake.
Gardening can be frustrating. The garden will often laugh at you and send you slugs and terrible weeds. We too often have few meaningful relationships with the natural world. Gardening is one way we can connect because it can be done anywhere; on a balcony, on a rooftop, in a box. You can feed more than just your family. Every plant grown without chemicals will feed the soil web and thousands of insects, from aphids to butterflies. They in turn will feed the birds and some of the birds will feed us.
Save your seeds. When you buy a packet of seeds you are saving the labor, fertilizer and fuel to ship it that goes into each packet.
Susan Carpenter, a native-plant gardener at the University of Wisconsin is responsible for leading volunteers in maintaining the arboretum’s 4-acre native-plant garden. She is also working with the DNR helping to monitor and document endangered species of bumblebees. Here are some of her tips on how to encourage and nurture wildlife in your backyard.
Plant milkweed. There are 12 kinds of milkweed so there will be one that will grow in your garden. Most people know by now that milkweeds are host plants to monarch butterflies.
Make a list of the birds and animals you see in your yard. No, this doesn’t include the neighbor's dog that persists in digging up your flowerbeds. Keep a bird ID book handy. You might be surprised at how many you see.
Don’t emulate Martha. Leave messes. Bits of grass, leaf litter and a few twigs are used by birds for nesting. Hollow stems of dead plants could be hosting insect larvae just waiting for the right time to hatch. Leaving dead flower heads will provide food for the birds in the winter. One caveat, purple echinacea will pop up all over the flowerbed next spring. Fine if you have a place for more of it but just another weed for some people.
If you see a caterpillar, check to see what it is feeding on. Identify him to find out what he turns into. If you like that butterfly, plant more of that plant.
Don’t use insecticides. Yes, you kill the bug, but what happens to the bird that feeds on that bug. You have now broken a chain. Pick bugs off by hand, hit them with a strong blast of water to knock them off the plant or put up with some damage knowing that the plant will recover.
Take pictures of bumble bees you see in your yard, ID the bee. Document where you found them, then send the info to Carpenter at Bumble Bee Brigade (wiatri.net/inventory/bbb/). So far, Minnesota doesn’t have a similar program.
Harvest and plant seeds from native plants. Plant them yourself or share with like-minded gardeners.
Don’t fill chipmunk or ground squirrel holes. Bumblebees will use the holes to build underground nests. A warning, some hornets will also either use existing holes or dig new ones. They are not polite neighbors the bees are. Check to see who you are hosting.
Good gardening will make you sweat, this is good for you. It improves the soil and encourages native wildlife that is good for all of us. The neighbor’s wildlife is another thing altogether. Bev. Johnson M.G.