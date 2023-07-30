One and three fourths cups of graham cracker crumbs.
Six tablespoons of butter, melted.
A third cup of sugar.
Heat the oven to 350. In a medium bowl, combine the graham cracker crumbs, butter and sugar, mix to blend. Set aside a quarter cup of the graham cracker mixture. Put the remaining mixture into a pie plate. Bake the crust for 10 minutes. Remove the pie crust from the oven and set aside to cool. Reduce the oven temperature to 325.
Filling
One cup of sugar.
Four large eggs, yolks.
A fourth cup of corn starch.
Two tablespoons of soft butter.
A dash of salt.
Two teaspoons of vanilla.
Two cups of whole milk.
In a heavy, medium saucepan combine the one cup of sugar, cornstarch and salt. Whisk in the milk and egg yolks. Cook over medium heat, whisking constantly until the mixture begins to thicken and gently boil. Will take about five to six minutes. Continue cooking, whisking until very thick, about one to two minutes longer. Remove from the heat and whisk in the two tablespoons of soft butter. Stir in the two teaspoons of vanilla. Pour the hot filling into the cooled graham cracker crust, set aside.
Meringue
Four large egg whites (room temperature).
A quarter teaspoon of cream of tartar.
Six tablespoons of sugar.
Half teaspoon of vanilla.
Reserved quarter cup of graham cracker crumb mixture.
In a mixing bowl, with an electric mixer, beat the egg whites at high speed until foamy, add the cream of tartar and gradually add the six tablespoons of sugar. Continue beating until stiff peaks form. Stir the half teaspoon of vanilla into the egg white mixture over the top of the custard. Sprinkle with the reserved quarter cup of graham cracker mixture and place in the 325 oven for 12 to 15 minutes, or until the meringue is browned.
Chill the pie for at least four hours before serving.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone