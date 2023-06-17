Looking for a fun summer read? Look no further. From the beach to outer space, to a magical school where the students make Hogwarts jokes, here are some page-turners that I’ve been enjoying lately.
“Bad Summer People” by Emma Rosenblum is a quintessential rich-people-behaving-badly-novel set on Fire Island, off the coast of New Jersey. The summer inhabitants of Salcombe travel from NYC to the small 200-home community for June-September. Cars aren't allowed on the island, so everyone bikes or walks everywhere. Gossip and bad behavior abound. I loved it; the perfect beach read!
“Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir was so much fun to read! Ryland Grace wakes up in space, alone. As he works to regain his memory, he quickly realizes that he is humanity's last hope. He needs to travel to a planet many light years away and discover why the single-celled organisms consuming our sun's light don't do the same in this other solar system. Witty banter abounds, and there is a surprising, deep friendship that made me love this book even more than “The Martian”--although I recommend Weir’s first novel as well. Highly recommended for page-turning fun and a thought-provoking read.
In “Summer Stage” by Meg Mitchell Moore, 19-year-old Sam Trevino’s family doesn’t understand her job as a viral content creator. When everything goes wrong on social media, Sam retreats--throwing away her phone, and spending the summer on Block Island with her uncle. Her uncle and his ex-wife are putting on a summer Shakespeare production, but they’ll need all the help they can get, including Sam’s mom. This is an enjoyable beach read with laugh-out-loud moments. I also recommend Moore’s other books. I especially enjoyed her 2022 release “Vacationland,” “The Arrivals,” and “The Admissions.” “Summer Stage” has minor character overlap with her novel “The Islanders.”
“Pete and Alice in Maine” by Caitlin Shetterly, starts in the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's March 2020 and Alice tells her husband Pete that they need to take their two kids and get out of New York City. They flee NYC for their summer house in Maine, driving the whole way there with minimal stops. They're also leaving behind The Her, the woman Pete was having an affair with, which Alice has recently discovered. Shetterly follows Alice, and occasionally Pete, through nine months living in Maine, as Alice dissects the early years of their marriage and tries to figure out if she wants to stay married. Recommended for fans of character-driven stories.
I devoured “Magic for Liars” by Sarah Gailey, a perfect novel for fans of the Magicians trilogy by Lev Grossman. Ivy and her sister Tabitha are twins. However, Tabitha is magic, and Ivy is not. More than a decade since they've talked to each other, Private Investigator Ivy is hired to solve a murder at the magical high school where Tabitha teaches. Ivy has a lot of sister issues. She's also clever and determined, and highly suspicious of the privileged, magical students. Gailey is a queer, nonbinary and disabled author with plenty of LGBTQ+ characters. They drew me in right away and kept me turning the pages.
“Excavations” by Kate Myers is a witty, laugh-out-loud funny novel. It tells the story of three women spending their summer on a university-led archaeological dig in Greece. The male professor who leads the dig site has spent decades extolling the virtues of the men who hundreds of years ago competed in the first Olympics. Women don’t fit into the story he tells, but the three women start to question if they played a bigger role. Myers's writing is hilarious and feminist as she takes jabs at academia and male-focused history. Delightful.
“Kismet” by Becky Chalsen is an enjoyable, perfect-for-the-beach read about a twin turning 30, attending her sister's wedding, running into a past flame, dealing with a recent loss, and questioning her marriage to her best friend since childhood. While the past-flame drama was a bit much for me, I loved the strong Fire Island setting: the main character's family has spent decades going to their beach house each summer.
Katelyn Boyer is the Adult Services Librarian at the Fergus Falls Public Library.