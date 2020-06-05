This last week, I finally got out and grilled. Why the delay? Well, my grill is finally at the end of its life. I could rebuild it, as I have done with my last two grills. But, to be honest, I want a new one.
Because of my desire for a new grill this year, I got a late start to my grilling season and that is a true shame. There is really nothing that can beat that fresh-from-the-grill flavor!
My favorite way to start the grilling season is with rosemary ranch chicken. It’s a zesty marinade that makes fabulous kabobs and serves well with any side dish.
Ingredients
• ½ cup olive oil.
• ½ cup ranch dressing.
• 3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce.
• 1 tablespoon minced fresh rosemary leaves.
• ½ teaspoon salt.
• 1 teaspoon lemon juice.
• 1 teaspoon white vinegar.
• ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper, or to taste.
• 5 skinless, boneless chicken breasts.
Directions
• In a medium bowl, stir together olive oil, ranch dressing, Worcestershire sauce, rosemary, salt, lemon juice, white vinegar and pepper then let stand for five minutes.
• Cut chicken breasts into 1- to 2-inch cubes. For even cooking, try to make them the same sizes. Next place chicken in the bowl and stir to coat with the marinade then cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
• Preheat the grill to medium-high heat.
• Thread chicken onto skewers tossing any remaining marinade.
• Finally, lightly oil the grill grate. Grill skewers for eight to 12 minutes, or until the chicken is no longer pink in the center, and the juices run clear.
If you are like me and love mushrooms, grilling mushrooms with this marinade is a perfect combo. Prior to combining the chicken and marinade, set aside a ¼ to ½ cup of marinade to use on veggies. This excess marinade (that has not touched raw chicken) can be used to coat the veggies or chicken while grilling.
Also, if you want to marinade the whole chicken breast instead of kabobs, that works too. When cooking the chicken, you will need to cook it for 15 minutes longer or if you have a meat thermometer until the thickest part of the chicken reaches 165 degrees.
Lastly, if you are one for leftovers, this chicken is great to top a tossed salad for lunch.
Enjoy!
If you have a recipe you would like to feature in The Daily Journal, please send to newsroom@fergusfallsjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.